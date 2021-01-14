Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Justin Herbig

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Justin Robert Herbig.

Herbig is described as a man, 30 years old, 5’11” tall, 150lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Burglary of a Habitation.

APD said that Herbig also has a Texas Parole Violation – for the Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked that information about Herbig’s location be called in to 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

APD also said that an anonymous tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.00.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks the community to, “Say It Here.”