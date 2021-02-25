Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Jacob Kimball, aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ has been announced as Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball, wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.

Jacob is a described as a male, 17 years old, 6’02” tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Jacob’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, APD says you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.