Photo of Isaiah Cabello via the Amarillo Police Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Isaiah Guillermo Cabello wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Violation Bond/Protective two or more times in 12 months.”

The Crime Stoppers described Cabello as a 19-year-old man, 5’09 tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Cabello’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.