Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Fabian Carrasco

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers report that the “Fugitive of the Week” is Fabian Gabriel Carrasco.
Carrasco is described as a 25 year-old male, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says Carrasco is wanted for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, and Theft of Property over $2500 under $30,000.
If you know Carrasco’s location, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.
A tip leading to his arrest, says the APD, could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds the community to “Say It Here”.
