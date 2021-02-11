Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Fabian Carrasco

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced their “Fugitive of the Week” is Fabian Gabriel Carrasco.

Fabian is described as a male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Fabian is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Evading Arrest/Detention w/ a Vehicle.

If you know Fabian’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.