Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Fabian Carrasco

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced their “Fugitive of the Week” is Fabian Gabriel Carrasco.
Fabian is described as a male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Fabian is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Evading Arrest/Detention w/ a Vehicle.
If you know Fabian’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
