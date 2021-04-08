Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Dustin Jones

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have noted the “Fugitive of the Week” as Dustin Lee Jones, wanted by Potter County Sheriffs Office for three Counts of Credit/Debit Card Abuse.
Jones is described by police as a 40 year old man, around 6’01”, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know Dustin’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
