Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Dustin Hale

Good morning friends. An even nicer day is ahead of us as we start out cold but calm. You'll want to bundle up for the morning hours but a light jacket will be enough for many of us this afternoon as we top out in the 50s, while the coat will still be warranted for our northern counties that only reach the 40s. Sunshine continues above with only high level clouds, as the wind gets a bit breezy in the afternoon.

Friday is looking more breezy but slightly warmer before the next cold front comes through. That front looks to be dry outside of a few flurries for our northern locations Friday night.

Saturday, the winds die down as we get back to the 40s and low 50s but Sunday is looking pretty nice with even warmer weather to start next week, which also starts winter officially.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin