Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Dustin Hale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced the “Fugitive of the Week” is Dustin Lane Hale.

Hale is a 36 year old man, 6’00” tall, around 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Randall County Sheriffs Office reported him as wanted for Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction.

Tips about Hale’s location should be called in to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said that an anonymous tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds people to, “Say It Here.”

