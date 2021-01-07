Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Damian Early

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” has been announced as Damian Darden Early, wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violations for Burglary of a Habitation and Burglary of a Building. 

The Amarillo Police Department described Early as a 20 year old man, 5’10” tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

APD asked that information about Early’s location be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to his arrest, said APD, could earn a reward up to $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss