Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Christianna Vales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced the “Fugitive of the Week” is Christianna Maria Vales.

Vales is described as a 31 year old woman, 5’04” tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Vales is reported as wanted by the Texas Pardon & Parole Board for Parole Violations for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon and Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury.

If you know Vales’ location, you’re asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.00.

