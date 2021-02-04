AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced the “Fugitive of the Week” is Christianna Maria Vales.
Vales is described as a 31 year old woman, 5’04” tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Vales is reported as wanted by the Texas Pardon & Parole Board for Parole Violations for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon and Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury.
If you know Vales’ location, you’re asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.00.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Nuclear Care Partners is helping former Pantex workers
- Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
- I-40 eastbound lane, Pullman Road to I-40/US 287 split, to close
- Side effect of COVID-19 vaccine mirrors breast cancer symptom, doctors say
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Christianna Vales