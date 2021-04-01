Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Catherine Ingram

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is searching for Catherine Brooke Ingram, wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for “3 Counts of Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 over 4 grams under 200 grams.”

Ingram is described as a female, 45 years old, 5’08” tall, 140lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you know Catherine’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, if your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.