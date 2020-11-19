Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Carmen Barrientez

Good morning folks. The warm weather just gets warmer today and we're not done with the wind just yet. It's a mild morning but breezy still with winds from the southwest. This afternoon won't be quite as windy but it's still enough to keep the wildfire danger around, so no outdoor burning. We'll look for highs mostly in the 80s today with record heat possible as the sky remains pretty clear.

Tomorrow, a cold front arrives but with weaker breezes, and we'll only heat up to around 70.

Saturday, it looks like we'll have enough moisture for afternoon rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, with more chilly highs in the 50s. That rain lingers into Sunday morning, and Sunday will be even colder with the 40s instead. The cool-down lasts into the middle of next week.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin