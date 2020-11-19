Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Carmen Barrientez

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Carmen Leeann Barrientez.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers describes Barrientez is a 30 year old female, 5’08” tall, around 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Barrientez is reported to be wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Robbery.
Tips regarding Barrientez’s location can be reported to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, through amapolice.org or the P3 Tips App. The APD says that a tip leading to her arrest could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to, “Say It Here.”
