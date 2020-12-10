Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Ah Din

Good morning everyone. The next weather-maker is headed this way and brings changes for this evening, while much of today will be pretty nice. Once more, we're waking up to lows in the 30s, with a few spots in the 20s. Clouds increase in coverage this afternoon but we'll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of the next cold front that splits the Texas Panhandle by 4 pm. Those behind it will only heat up to the 50s. A few rain showers are possible tonight but thanks to dry conditions here at the surface, we won't see much moisture.

Friday will start out with some light snow showers for our northern counties with some light rain to the south. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky above.

Saturday brings back sunshine and a slight warm-up before another round of snow moves through that night.

Sunday will be windy and even more chilly as the snow moves out. Snow accumulations look to be low, as of right now, generally less than two inches.

Meteorologist Chris Martin