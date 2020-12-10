Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Ah Din

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is reported as Ah Din.
Ah is a 35 year old male, 5’02” tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Assault of a Family/Household Member and Impeding Breath/Circulation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that if you know Ah Din’s location, you call 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.
An anonymous tip leading to his arrest, says the Amarillo Police Department, could earn a reward of up to $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to, “Say It Here.”
