Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Vandalism suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, March 1, APD officers said they responded to an ATM alarm at a credit union in the 6200 block of Hillside. Officers found that the ATM had thousands of dollars of damage done to it, but the money box was still intact.

The APD said that video showed an unknown suspect pull up in a newer model white Ford F-250. The truck was later found abandoned and that it had previously been reported as stolen.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

APD said that if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.