Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Stolen Vehicle / Arson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying a Stolen Vehicle and Arson suspect in this week’s ‘Crime of the Week’ entry.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the Amarillo Police Department says it responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 4300 block of SE 25th Ave. A business reported that a semi-tractor had been stolen.

The semi-tractor, says APD, has since been recovered, but the suspect remains unknown.

APD reports that the suspect attempted to destroy the tractor by setting it on fire, and left it abandoned.

The semi-tractor was equipped with a camera, reports APD, and they are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that any information relating to this crime or suspect be submitted to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers says that a tip leading to the suspect’s arrest could earn a reward of up to $1,000. They also remind locals to, “Say It Here.”