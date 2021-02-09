Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a robbery suspect in this week’s ‘Crime of the Week.’

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Amarillo Police Department reports that officers responded to a robbery at JCPenney’s at 7701 I-40W.

APD reports that the store was closed and the employees were waiting for a few customers to finish making their purchase and leave. A tall man wearing a grey and black jacket, blue shirt, and khaki pants attempted to flee the store with items he did not pay for.

APD said the suspect found that the store’s doors were locked and he was unable to find an exit. The suspect then assaulted an employee to get the keys to the store. After the suspect had taken the keys, he was then able to leave the store.





If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

According to APD, if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.