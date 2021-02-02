Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Personal Robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked for help identifying a robbery suspect in this week’s ‘Crime of the Week’.

Said the report, in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, APD officers responded to a robbery on the 900 block of S. Buchanan Street.

According to APD, the victim was approached by an unknown male and assaulted. The suspect then stole the victim’s phone and left the scene in a blue Nissan pickup.





via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

According to APD, if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department reported that this subject has been identified. The case is still under investigation.