Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Business Burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Burglary suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, March 15, APD officers reported to respond to an alarm at a business in the 3100 block of Plains Blvd. When they arrived, they said they found that the front window had been shattered.

The suspect in this case was seen on video committing the crime.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

According to the APD, if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.