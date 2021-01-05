Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Aggravated Robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery, after a woman was run over and an air compressor stolen out of a trailer.

The Amarillo Police Department said that on Monday, Dec. 7, officers responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Alicia Street.

APD said that the victim reported coming out to an unknown suspect taking items from a trailer on the property. When confronted, the suspect got into his vehicle to leave, then ran over the victim and began to fire rounds while he left.

The victim, APD reported, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was a man driving a silver Honda Accord, with possible bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle, said APD.

The APD also reported that a yellow 20-gallon Bostic air compressor was stolen.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask that information about the crime or the suspect be called in to 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

A tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $1,000, said Amarillo Crime Stoppers. They also remind residents to, “Say It Here.”