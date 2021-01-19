Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Aggravated Robbery – increased reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying three Aggravated Robbery suspects in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

In the early morning of Jan. 19. the Amarillo Police Department said it responded to a carjacking at the Toot’n Totum on 2024 S. Washington.

APD said the victim had just arrived at the store when he was approached by three men.

APD continues, the men pulled the victim from the car and allegedly began to assault him, and after the assault the three men left in the victim’s vehicle.

APD said the vehicle is a silver 2004 Toyota 4-Runner that should display Texas license 1KYJL.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that any information relating to this crime or suspects be submitted to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers says that a tip leading to the suspect’s arrest could earn a reward of up to $6,000, the supplemental reward in this case has been given by Toot’n Totum according to Amarillo Crime Stoppers. They also remind locals to, “Say It Here.”