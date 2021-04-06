Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying an Aggravated Robbery suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

On Saturday, December 26, Amarillo Police Department officers said they responded to a robbery in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of I-40 E.

When officers arrived, they said they found that the victim, a 64 year old man, had been unloading items from a shopping cart. A black Toyota Camry pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and a man, around 6’ tall, stepped out of the passenger seat of the Camry. The suspect then grabbed an item out of the shopping cart and returned to the vehicle.

APD said that the victim tried to stop the suspect from taking the item. The victim opened the door and as the vehicle started to pull off, the victim then fell to the ground and his foot was run over.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

APD said that if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.