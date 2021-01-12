Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Aggravated Robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying an Aggravated Robbery suspect.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Amarillo Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 3600 block of I-40 E.

Police said the victim reported a man with a heavy build, wearing a grey hoodie, came into the store. The man then exited the store and later returned with a handgun, before he once again left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.





APD said he was captured on video leaving the scene in a red/maroon Ford Escape.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that any information about this suspect be called in to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or on the P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to an arrest, said APD, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds everyone to, “Say It Here.”