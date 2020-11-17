AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week” is a business burglary.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Amarillo Police Department says they responded to an alarm at Austin Hose Warehouse on 49th Avenue after an unknown man was spotted on security cameras.

Officers say that by the time they arrived the man was gone, but rounds had been fired off from a pistol and a small amount of property was taken.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that information about this incident or person be reported at 806-374-4400, submitted through amapolice.org, or the P3 Tips App.

A tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward up to $1,000, according to APD.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to, “Say It Here.”