Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week ‘

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying an Arson suspect for this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at the Super 8 Motel on Lakeview Drive. According to the Fire Marshall, this was due to Arson.
Video survaillance, according to APD, showed a suspect leaving the area while pushing ashopping cart.
Information about the crime or suspect can be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.
A tip leading to an arrest, says APD, could be rewarded up to $1,000.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers remind locals to, “Say It Here”.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Your Local Election HQ: Southwest Library
- Single foster dad adopts 5 siblings to keep them together
- Need a break? Go out of this world with NASA’s trove of cosmic images
- Quoting Trump, Iran’s supreme leader mocks US election
- Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes