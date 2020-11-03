Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week ‘

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying an Arson suspect for this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at the Super 8 Motel on Lakeview Drive. According to the Fire Marshall, this was due to Arson.

Video survaillance, according to APD, showed a suspect leaving the area while pushing ashopping cart.

Information about the crime or suspect can be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.

A tip leading to an arrest, says APD, could be rewarded up to $1,000.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers remind locals to, “Say It Here”.

