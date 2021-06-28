Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for help finding stolen 2017 Ford Mustang

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a red 2017 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from the 2700 block of S. Osage on June 18.

The vehicle should display, according to Crime Stoppers, Texas license PDW-0958 and the last six of the VIN are 249850.



via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.