Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for help finding stolen 2017 Ford Mustang

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a red 2017 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from the 2700 block of S. Osage on June 18.
The vehicle should display, according to Crime Stoppers, Texas license PDW-0958 and the last six of the VIN are 249850.
If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
