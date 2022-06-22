Update (11:56 a.m.)

Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further comment on the status of their investigation, as well as the medical status of the juvenile. However, officials said that there are some leads being followed.

“We are hopeful that anyone with information will come forward to us or contact Crime Stoppers,” officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, along with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing to ask the public’s help in finding information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred in the county in late May.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in rural Randall County around 12:55 a.m. on May 22. When officials arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot and found multiple bullet holes in the home where the call came from.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Crime Stoppers released Wednesday, the juvenile who was shot was moved to Lubbock for further treatment.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking individuals who have information about this incident to call 806-374-4400. According to the release, anonymous tips can also be submitted at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, an individual can earn a reward of up to $2,000.