Amarillo Crime Stoppers 2020 Year-End Statistics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have released their statistics for 2020, and wish the community a Happy New Year.

“2020 was once again a very successful, if not the most successful year in program history despite the COVID-19 pandemic.” said the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

These statistics are as follows;

Tips led to 103 arrests and cleared 225 cases

The Board of Directors paid out $9,950 in rewards

Tips led to the recovery of $391,315 worth of property

Since 1979, tips have led to the recovery of over $5,000,000 worth of stolen property and seized narcotics

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks that the community check weekly releases on fugitives, crimes, and stolen autos.

Now in 2020, said the organization, the community will be able to sign up for alerts directly from Amarillo Crime Stoppers. These alerts will include weekly releases, upcoming events, as well as other crimes that are normally just put out over social media. Signing up for these alerts can be done at amapolice.org.

Also, the 14th Annual “Shred It Day” will be in April and the 13th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show will be in September.

“Finally, we would like to thank the all of our Law Enforcement partners! Thank you for supporting Amarillo Crime Stoppers and following up on tips.” continued the release. “Without their hard work and dedication to the community the program would not be one of the most successfully in the State! A special thanks also needs to go out to the Amarillo Police Department P.A.C.E. unit. This unit is directly responsible for 64 of the 103 total arrests in 2020. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with no risk of retaliation to the caller. “

Information about unsolved crimes or the location of a fugitive can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.

A tip, said APD, leading to an arrest or the recover of stolen property could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

The reported ended with, “We hope that everyone has a very safe and blessed 2021!”