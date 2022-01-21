Amarillo crews working water main break at SW 16th and Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that there has been a water main break at the intersection of SW 16th Ave. and Washington St.





Officials state that this has impacted water service for customers in the 1300-1500 blocks of Washington St. and individuals in the 1000 block of SW 13th Ave.

According to a news release, the two southbound lanes at the intersection will be closed for the repair project. Traffic will remain open on Washington St. with one lane in each direction. Officials expect the repair project to be completed by 4:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 21).

Officials expect street repairs to be scheduled for completion by Wednesday (Jan. 26). For more information about the city of Amarillo, visit the city’s website.