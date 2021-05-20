Amarillo crews working a water main break at Coulter and Fairway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that crews are working a water main break at Coulter and Fairway.

The City said repairs of the water main will require temporarily shutting off water services for about one to two hours.

The following blocks will not have water, 2401-2409 Drake Elm and 2400-2406 Fringe Tree. Water service will be restored as soon as possible said the City.