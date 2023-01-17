AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Tuesday morning home fire that drew crews to northeast Amarillo.

AFD reported that at 1:46 a.m. on Tuesday morning, units responded to a fire at a residence in the 900 block of Evergreen.

The first unit on scene, according to AFD, found heavy fire coming from the back corner of the single-story home.

AFD added that neighbors believed there was someone inside, however, firefighters were able to force entry through a security door and found no one inside during their search. Further, firefighters extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the Fire Marshal’s Office was noted to be investigating the cause.