Amarillo crews respond to structure fire on Albert St

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Albert St. on Thursday, Dec. 9. They said at around 3:43 p.m., crews were called to the area on reports of a person and multiple cats inside of the home that was on fire.

According to a press release, the first unit to arrive at the scene did not find any smoke coming from the structure. Crews then entered the home through the front door and worked their way to the back where they found a small fire inside of a closet. Firefighters used a water pump can to extinguish it.

Crews said when they arrived, the home resident was outside. They also said the cats were unharmed and no injuries were reported.

The fire was determined accidental by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office, caused by an aftermarket light left on in the closet.

AFD reminded residents to never leave lights on when they are gone or away from that area in the home because lightbulbs can easily become too hot, and when not used properly, they can ignite a fire.