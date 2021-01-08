Amarillo COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic opens Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 9) at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3.

The City of Amarillo said it is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals meeting criteria defined under the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative. This includes individuals 65 years of age and older and people 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.

More COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation eligibility information can be found here.

The City said that appointments are not available as immunizations are provided on a walk-in basis. Additional clinic times will be announced as the vaccine is available. The vaccine is free of charge. Patients who are allergic to a component of the vaccine, had any vaccine in the past 14 days or had a monoclonal infusion the past 90 days are ineligible for the vaccine.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is providing free transportation service on all fixed routes. ACT is also offering free shuttle service to and from the Civic Center. For more information call 806 378-3095. Route information is available here.

For more information regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Amarillo, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.

For more information regarding the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan, go to: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx