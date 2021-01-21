Amarillo COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic exhausts supply

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo:

“The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center has exhausted its current supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. As soon as the walk-in clinic is able to provide vaccines again, it will reopen. This is a fluid situation which changes rapidly depending on vaccine supply from the state of Texas.”

Information on vaccine availability can be found at amarilloalerts.com.