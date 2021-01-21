Amarillo COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic exhausts supply

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo:
“The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center has exhausted its current supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. As soon as the walk-in clinic is able to provide vaccines again, it will reopen. This is a fluid situation which changes rapidly depending on vaccine supply from the state of Texas.”
Information on vaccine availability can be found at amarilloalerts.com.
