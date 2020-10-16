Amarillo couple purchases village of Jericho off of Route 66

JERICHO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”A lot of them are like what? You did what? What’s this about, said Blair Schaffer, Amarillo Resident.

That’s the reaction that Amarillo couple Blair and Blanca Schaffer receive when they tell people they bought the deserted village of Jericho, which lies just about a mile or so south of Route 66, located on Highway 60 going towards Clarendon.

How exactly did the Schaffers come across it?

“We were actually looking at some investment property. We were just kind of middlin’ around one day and was just like hey let’s look and see what we have. We were online and looking and it said the old town of Jericho is available for sale and there we go,” said Blanca.

Blair says that with the help of ancestry.com, they actually found they had family ties there.

“My great-great grandfather that came here in 1894. He registered a horse brand in 1896, 10 days before Charles Goodnight registered his cattle brand. Just started digging and digging and found out about the tourist courts that are there,” said Blair.

Which has now inspired the Schaffers to go above and beyond their initial plan of just building a market garden.

“We got to take care of the history. That’s when it was like alright, let’s just do this and just start that journey of preserving the courts,” said Blanca.

It’s all in hopes of reviving and bringing together a community that’s spread pretty far apart.

“Neighbors are 10 to 12 miles away but just to also involve the surrounding towns and say hey you’ll come and hang out at Jericho for the day,” said Blanca.

If you’d like to share stories, history or information with the Schaffers, you can reach them at

806-418-6762.