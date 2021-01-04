Amarillo Councilwomen Freda Powell announces run for re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Amarillo Councilwomen Freda Powell announced her run for re-election.

Powell made that announcement in front of the new Amarillo Fire Station on Paramount.

Powell became the first African American woman to be elected to Amarillo City Council in 2017.

“I take this job very seriously, so I am concerned about our citizens and I am concerned about all of the citizens in our community and what can I do to help Improve quality of life for all our citizens,” said Powell.

Powell is vying for her third term.