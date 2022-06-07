AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from Cornholio, the Alzheimer’s Association is set to host the “Longest Day Benefit Cornhole Tournament” on June 25 at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair Grounds to raise funds for area Alzheimer’s awareness.

Amarillo’s own Cornholio is set to organize the tournament with cash prizes for the top three winning single and team players. Event registration will be $40 for single players or $100 per team and registration will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Cornholio detailed that the singles tournament first place winner will receive $500 with second place taking home $300 and third place receiving $200. The doubles tournament first place winner will receive $1,000 with second place taking home $500 and third place receiving $300.

The event, according to Cornholio, will be open to the public and feature food, beer, a 50ft toss challenge, raffles, and cornhole to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I joined the Alzheimer’s Association because I wanted to do something larger than I was,” said Carlie Ragland. ”My Popi passed away from this disease in 2017 and I saw firsthand the toll it took on him and the caretakers. The opportunity to give back in any way is my small part in trying to abolish this disease. I can say that being part of The Longest day campaign has helped turn a dark memory into a bright future!”

“We really want to make a difference and give back – so please consider registering to ‘play-it-forward’ or sponsoring the Alzheimer’s association with some fun, friendly games of cornhole,” owner Jesse Melson commented.

For more information and to register for the Longest Day Benefit cornhole Tournament, visit the company’s website at www.cornholiotx.com/tournaments/alzlongestdaybenefit.