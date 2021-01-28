AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau announced, today, that Kashion Smith has been appointed as the first executive director for the newly formed organization.
Amarillo CVB said Smith has been serving as the interim executive director for the organization since Mar. 12, 2020, while helping to guide the Amarillo CVB through transitioning from a division of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to an independent organization.
Smith has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, seven of those years serving as a general manager in the hotel industry.
Smith holds two certificates in the travel and tourism sector – Certified Tourism Executive (CTE) from the Texas Travel Alliance Travel & Tourism College, and Texas Destination Marketer (TDM) from the Texas Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus.
“The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau will be managed with extraordinary
professionalism, historical knowledge and a fierce passion under Kashion’s leadership.” Said
Angela Knapp Eggers, current chair of the Amarillo CVB Board of Directors. “Together with her
team, they have the insight and determination to propel Amarillo’s CVB into the future with ease,
and the Board looks forward to an incredibly promising future under her direction. Amarillo is
lucky to have her.”
The CVB said their goal is the make Amarillo a top travel destination for those looking
for diverse opportunities in lifestyles, leisure and conventions.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Chiefs to wear red jerseys again, Buccaneers in white at Super Bowl LV
- 5000 Walmarts ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine
- Some QAnon supporters seek a way out after reality check
- Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau hires first executive director
- Government halts land acquisition for border wall, congressman says