AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

The ACVB said tourism has a big impact on the local economy, so they want to encourage residents to get out and experience the city from a visitor’s point of view.

The intention is to help locals learn more about the city, they can present it to visitors when they come through.

“So tourism in Amarillo is incredibly important. Most locals don’t realize just how much of an impact it has. In 2021, we saw $947.3 million in economic impact in our city. So, we’re really trying to use National Travel and Tourism week as a way to get locals out,” said Hope Stoke, Director of Marketing for the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau.