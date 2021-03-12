Amarillo Continuum of Care honors community organizations for Winter Storm Uri assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Continuum of Care (ACOC) honored organizations that provided shelter and warmth to individuals in Amarillo during Winter Storm Uri this morning, city officials said. The recognition ceremony took place at the Simms Building this morning.

COA officials said these organizations’ actions more than likely saved lives during the dangerously cold storm.

ACOC is a partnership of homeless service providers in Amarillo, and the City of Amarillo Community Development Department serves as the lead agency. City officials stated that the four shelters that were honored at the event are Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Faith City Mission, Salvation Army and Amarillo Housing First Code Blue Warming Station.

“This recognition is in response to the outstanding dedication and work that these organizations displayed in response to Winter Storm Uri,” said COA Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “We are so proud of the staff and volunteers that worked day and night to provide a safe and warm place for Amarillo citizens who were displaced during the winter storm. We have no doubt that these organizations truly saved lives during this time.”

According to COA officials, each organization was presented with a plaque in recognition for their service to the community.