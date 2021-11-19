Amarillo continues to lead the state in unemployment rate

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released the state’s unemployment rate for the month of October Friday, showing that Amarillo continues to lead the state in its low unemployment rate.

According to a news release, the Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% in the month of October. This comes after the city’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported as 3.4% in the month of September, the state’s lowest rate that month as well.

The state’s overall rate decreased from September as well, reporting an overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.4%. Austin/Round Rock reported a rate of 3.4% for the month of October, while Lubbock reported a rate of 3.8%.

“Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle-skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work.”

Since September, the state added 56,000 total non-agriculture jobs, contributing to the increase of 661,300 jobs since Oct. 2020. Industries that saw gains included the professional and business services industry as well as trade, transportation and utilities.