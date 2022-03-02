AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that additional repair work related to the recent water main break will be completed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of 4000 S. Soncy Rd.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, water service for customers near the 4000 block of S. Soncy was impacted in late February because of a water main break. A number of businesses and residences in the area were impacted at the time.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo released Wednesday morning, water service will be temporarily interrupted from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the following locations in the area of 4000 S. Soncy Rd.:

Remington Place Apartments

Pak-A-Sak

Academy

First Bank of Texas

Orange Fitness

Great Clips

Tropical Café

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Secret Place

For more information from the city of Amarillo, visit the city’s website.