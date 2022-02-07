AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is considering a Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Agreement with the chain Buc-ee’s.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman said that if it is approved, the agreement would result in the construction of the travel center at the southeast corner of East I-40 and Airport Boulevard.

The City of Amarillo’s city council is meeting on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at City Hall, 601 South Buchanan St. in the City Council Chamber on the third floor.

The agenda as posted by the city:

A. Review agenda items for regular meeting and attachments;

B. Updates from Councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions:

a. Convention and Visitors Bureau

b. Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board;

C. Discuss Worke/s Compensation Fund;

D. Discuss Newborn Safe Haven Boxes;

E. Discuss Status Update on 311 Project;

F. Discuss Vehicle Towing Ordinance and Option for Single-Source Towing Contract;

G. Discuss Progress Update on City Hall Project;

H. Discuss Polk Street Streetscape Project Update; and

l. Request future agenda items and reports from City Manager.