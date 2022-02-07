AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is considering a Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Agreement with the chain Buc-ee’s.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman said that if it is approved, the agreement would result in the construction of the travel center at the southeast corner of East I-40 and Airport Boulevard.

The City of Amarillo’s city council is meeting on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at City Hall, 601 South Buchanan St. in the City Council Chamber on the third floor.

The agenda as posted by the city:

A. Review agenda items for regular meeting and attachments;
B. Updates from Councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions:
a. Convention and Visitors Bureau
b. Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board;
C. Discuss Worke/s Compensation Fund;
D. Discuss Newborn Safe Haven Boxes;
E. Discuss Status Update on 311 Project;
F. Discuss Vehicle Towing Ordinance and Option for Single-Source Towing Contract;
G. Discuss Progress Update on City Hall Project;
H. Discuss Polk Street Streetscape Project Update; and
l. Request future agenda items and reports from City Manager.

  1. CONSENT ITEMS
    It is recommended that the following items be approved and that the City Manager be
    authorized to execute all documents necessary for each transaction:
    THE FOLLOWING ITEMS MAY BE ACTED UPON BY ONE MOTION. NO SEPARATE
    DISCUSSION OR ACTION ON ANY OF THE ITEMS IS NECESSARY UNLESS
    DESIRED BY A COUNCILMEMBER, IN WHICH EVENT THE ITEM SHALL BE
    CONSIDERED IN ITS NORMAL SEQUENCE AFTER THE ITEMS NOT REQUIRING
    SEPARATE DISCUSSION HAVE BEEN ACTED UPON BY A SINGLE MOTION.
    A. CONSIDER APPROVAL. MINUTES
    (Contact: Stephanie Coggins, City Secretary)
    This item considers approval of the City Council minutes forthe regular meeting
    held on January 25,2022.
    (Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
    This item is a second and final reading of an ordinance to consider designating
    certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 16 for commercial and
    BContact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
    This item is a second and final reading of an ordinance to consider designating
    certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 16 for commercial and
    industrial tax abatement. The zone is approximately 9.57 acres in the vicinity
    of 421 SE 34th Avenue.
    C. CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7953
    (Contact: Brady Kendrick, Planner ll)
    This item is a second and final reading to consider an ordinance rezoning an
    8.49 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 63, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall
    County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways,
    to change from Residential District 1 (R-1) and Agricultural District (A) to
    General Retail District (GR). (VlClNlTY: Hillside Rd. and Nancy Ellen St.;
    APPLICANT/S: Mike Buccola for FBR Land Co., LLC.)
    D WORK FOR THE PUBLIC HEALTH ANNEX
    (Contact: Jerry Danforth, Facilities Director)
    Award to: Plains Builders – Original amount:
    Change order #1
    Change order:
    Total amount:
    $1,026,030.00
    35,163.00
    202.364.00
    $1,263,557.00
    This item considers the award of a change order for the Public Health Annex
    located at 850 Martin Road to add scope for installing a foam roof, grinding and
    polishing of the floor, additional locks on cabinets, additional electrical, and
    repairs to door jambs.
    E. (Contact: Chip Orton, Emergency Management Coordinator)
    This item considers a resolution authorizing the Assistant City Managerto apply
    for FY22 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant funds to implement
    a project entitled FY22 Amarillo Regional Crime Center (ARCC) on behalf of
    the City.
    F(Contact: Chip Orton, Emergency Management Coordinator)
    This item considers a resolution authorizing the Assistant City Managerto apply
    for FY22 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant funds to implement
    a project entitled FY22 Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement Project (LETPA)
    on behalf of the City.
    G(Contact: Sam Baucom, Deputy Fire Chief)
    This item considers the granting of an ambulance services permit with
    American Medical Response (AMR) Ambulance Service dba Amarillo Medical
    Services (AMS) for the purpose of providing ambulance services throughout
    the City of Amarillo.
    H. CONSIDER PURCHASE – TWO (2) AIRFIELD SNOW BROOMS H CHASSIS
    (Contact: Michael Conner, Director of Aviation)
    Award to: Siddons Martin Emergency – $1,516,882.00 (HGAC Buy Board
    Contract # FS12-19)
    This item considers the purchase of two (2) Oshkosh Airfield Snow Brooms H
    chassis with dedicated front mounted broom. This purchase is anticipated to be funded at 90o/o through a Federal Aviation Administration Grant
    ($1,365,194.00), with the remaining 10% funded through Airport operating
    revenues ($t St ,688.00).
    I. CONSIDER APPROVAL THIRD AMENDMENT TO AIRPORT
    AUTOMOBILE PARKING MANAGEMENT CONTRACT
    (Contact: Michael Conner, Director of Aviation)
    This item considers the approval of a third amendment that extends the original
    Automobile Parking Management Contract for a period of one (1) year from
    April 1 ,2022 to March 31,2023, as allowed by the original contract and under
    the same terms as the original contract. After this extension, there are no
    remaining renewal options in the original contract.
    J. CONSIDER PURCHASE – ONE (1) AUTOMATED SIDE LOADER (ASL)
    (Contact: Donny Hooper, Director of Public Works)
    Award to: Bruckner Truck Sales – $363,733.00 (HGAC contract #HT06-20)
    This item considers the purchase of one (1) Automated Side Loader (ASL) for
    THE Solid Waste Collection Division for the continued expansion of residential
    curbside cart collection services.
    K.PORTABLE WALL SYSTEM
    (Contact: Bo Fowlkes, Civic Center Complex Asst. General Manager)
    Award to: Denman’s Building Products Ltd. – $1,964,000.00
    This item considers approval of a project for the full replacement of portable
    wall system and track for the Heritage Room at the Civic Center Complex.
    Funding for this award is provided through the Venue District.
    L. CONSIDER AWARD – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR
    ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION PHASE SERVICES FOR LIFT STATION 32
    (Contact: Matthew Thomas, City Engineer)
    Award to: Kimley-Horn and Associates, lnc. – Not to exceed $71,850.00
    This item considers the award of a professional services agreement which
    includes an extension of construction phase services for Lift Station No. 32.
    M. CONSIDER AWARD – REPLACEMENT OF THE CITY OF AMARILLO CIVIC
    CENTER COOLING TOWER
    (Contact: Jerry Danforth, Civic Center)
    Award to: West Techs Chill Water Specialists – $354,210.00
    This item considers award of a contract for the replacement of the Amarillo
    Civic Center Cooling Tower which includes the demolition, site preparation,
    security, and installation of the double cooling tower for the Amarillo Civic
    Center located at4O1 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo Texas.
    N. CONSIDER APPROVAL – AVIATION CLEAR ZONE EASEMENT:
    (Contact: Brady Kendrick, Planner ll)
    This item is the consideration of an Aviation Clear Zone Easement, being 4,750
    feet above mean sea level above the plat of Holiday South Unit No. 14, a
    suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of the westerly onehalf of Lot2, Block 16, Holiday South Unit No. 4, in Section 177, Block 2,
    A.B.&M. Survey, Randall County, Texas. (Vicinity: Jamaica St. and Valencia
    Dr.)
    O. CONSIDER PURCHASE – REPLACEMENT BEARING ASSEMBLIES FOR
    INFLUENT PUMP STATION AT HOLLYWOOD ROAD WATER
    RECLAMATION PLANT
    (Contact: Jonathan Gresham, Director of Utilities)
    Award to: Evoqua Water Technologies – $146,250.00
    This item is to consider the purchase of two sets of upper and lower bearing
    assemblies for the Hollywood Road Water Reclamation Plant Influent Pump
    Station.
  2. NON.CONSENT ITEM:
    A. PRESENTATION AND CONSIDERATION OF A CHAPTER 380 ECONOMIC
    DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF
    AMARILLO AND BUC.EE’S AMARILLO. LLC
    (Contact: Andrew Freeman, Assistant City Manager)
    This item considers approval of a Chapter 380 Economic Development
    Program Agreement between the City of Amarillo and Buc-ee’s Amarillo, LLC.
    for the construction of a new travel center to be located at the southeast corner
    of E. lnterstate 40 and Airport Boulevard.
    B. CONSIDER APPROVAL LOCATION INCENTIVE AGREEMENT
    RtrTWtrtr N AMARILLO ECONOMIC DFVFI OPMFNT EORPORATION ANT)
    HORIZON AG PRODUCTS
    (Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
    This item considers the approval of a Location lncentive Agreement (LlA)
    between Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Horizon Ag
    Products (HAP) for a project estimated at $20,000,000 in improvements and
    equipment. Under the LlA, AEDC will provide HAP $480,000 forthe creation of
    up to 40 full-time employees to be paid out over 10 years based on a 1O-year
    performance term.
    C. CONSIDER APPROVAL – TAX ABATMENT AGREEMENT – BETWEEN
    CITY OF AMARILLO AND AMARILLO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
    CORPORATION AND QUASAR AMARILLOTX. LLC AND RAH
    ARLINGTON I. LLC. AND HORIZON AG-PRODUCTS LLP
    (Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
    This item considers approval of a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Amarillo, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Quasar
    AmarilloTx, LLC, RAH Arlington l, LLC, and Horizon Ag-Products LLP. The
    agreement would provide for an abatement of future taxes on the construction
    and equipment costs at 100o/o abatement for 10 years on $20,000,000
    estimated cost of improvements and equipment.
    D. CO
    (Contact: Andrew Freeman, Assistant City Manager)
    This item considers a resolution supporting an application for Affordable
    Housing Tax Credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community
    Affairs, Housing Tax Credit Program by Estacado Estates, LP, a private entity,
    Estacado Estates, a development for affordable housing for the elderly located
    near the northwest corner of Southwest 58th Avenue and South Washington
    Street.
    E. CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 02.08.22.5
    (Contact: Cody Balzen, Economic Development Specialist)
    This resolution is support for an application for Affordable Housing Tax Credits
    to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Housing Tax
    Credit Program by RST Lantana Villas, LP, a private entity, Lantana Villas, a
    development for affordable housing for the elderly located near the southwest
    corner of West Amarillo Boulevard and Plum Creek Drive.
    (Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consideran ordinance rezoning
    a 4.58 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    F
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Residential District 3 (R-3)
    (Vicinity: Soncy Rd. and Heritage Hills Pkwy)
    G PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7955
    (Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consideran ordinance rezoning
    an 18.89 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Moderate Density District (MD).
    (Vicinity: Soncy Rd. and Heritage Hills Pkwy.)
    H. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7956
    (Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
    a 4.88 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 2, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Moderate Density District (MD).
    (Vicinity: Western St. and Sundown Ln.)
    I. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7957
    (Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
    a 22.73 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 2, Block I, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Residential District 3 (R-3).
    (Vicinity: Western St. and Sundown Ln.)
    J
    (Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
    a 1.43 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to General Retail District (GR).
    (Vicinity: FM2186 and FM 2590 (Hollywood Rd. and Soncy Rd.))
    K. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7959
    (Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
    This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
    a 2.74 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
    Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
    ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to General Retail District (GR).
    (Vicinity: Arden Rd. and Helium Rd.)
    L. CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7960
    (Contact: Debbie Reid, Director of Finance)
    This item is the first reading of an ordinance to amend the City of Amarillo
    202012021 Budget.
    M. CONSIDER AWARD – COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING SERVICES
    CONTRACT TO SUPPORT VACCINATION PROGRAM FOR AMARILLO
    DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    (Contact: Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health)
    Award to: Mary Coyne Marketing Communications, LLC. – $2,446,000.00
    This item considers the award of a contract for communications and marketing
    services to support the work of Amarillo Public Health through public health
    communications to plan and manage a comprehensive campaign providing
    education and opportunity for COVID-19 vaccination for the community. This
    item will be funded through a grant provided by the Texas Department of State
    Health Services.
    N. CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 02.08.22-6
    (Contact: Laura Storrs, Assistant City Manager)
    This item is to discuss and consider a resolution for the issuance of tax-exempt
    revenue refunding bonds for construction and installation of wireless internet
    equipment, building repairs or improvements, HVAC installation and repairs,
    and parking lot paving on the Wayland Baptist University campus located at
    4530 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79109 (the Project).
    ln order to issue the Bonds on a tax-exempt basis the issuance of the Bonds,
    and the Project financed by the Bonds and located within the City of Amarillo,
    Texas (the “City”) must be approved by the applicable elected representatives
    of the City as required by Section 147(t) of the lnternal Revenue Code, as
    amended. The City shall have no liability whatsoever in regard to the payment
    of the Bonds or in regard to the Project.
  3. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
    The City Council may convene in Executive Session to receive reports on or
    discuss any of the following pending projects or matters:
    A. Sec. 551.071 – Consultation with an attorney on a matter in which the duty
    of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules
    of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the
    Texas Open Meetings Act.
    a. Broadband security and negotiations
    B. Sec. 551.076 – Discussion regarding (1) the deployment, or specific
    occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices; or (2) a
    security audit.
    C. Sec. 551.087 – Discussion regarding commercial or financial information
    received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a
    financial or other incentive to a business prospect:
    a. Project #2O-03-O2 (Manufacturing) b. Project #21-10-03 (Manufacturing)
    c. Project #21-12-01 (Manufacturing) d. Economic development incentive request in the vicinity of W.
    Amarillo Boulevard and Highway 287
    D. Sec. 551.089 Discussion regarding (1) security assessments or
    deployments relating to information resources technology; (2) network
    security information as described by Section 2059.055(b); or (3) the
    deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel,
    critical infrastructure, or security devices. Amarillo City Hall is accessible to individuals with disabilities through its main entry on the south side (601 S. Buchanan Street) of the building. An access ramp leading to the main entry is located at the southwest corner of the building. Parking spaces for individuals with disabilities are available in the south parking lot. City Hall is equipped with restroom facilities, communications equipment and elevators that are accessible. lndividuals with disabilities who require special accommodations, or a sign language interpreter must contact the City Secretary’s Office 48 hours prior to meeting time by telephoning 378-3014 or the City TDD number at378-4229.