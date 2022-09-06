AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD), a commemoration ceremony for the 21st anniversary of 9/11, is set for 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4101 S. Georgia.

The ceremony will include members from the AFD, Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Medical Services, LifeStar, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Sheriff’s Office as they come together to remember the fallen heroes and the lives lost on the day.

AFD added that the ceremony will welcome keynote speaker David Lovejoy, Army veteran and NAACP vice-president, along with a “rifle volleys” and “taps” which will follow a moment of silence at 8:59 a.m. At 9:01 a.m., AFD said that an honor guard will raise the flag as LifeStar performs a flyover.

AFD asked attendees to arrive early so they can not interrupt the ceremony and parking may be limited due to multiple emergency vehicles which will be parked in the area.