Amarillo Community takes part in the 8th annual Ride for the Fallen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community took part in the 8th annual Ride for the Fallen.

Veterans from the group are riding from coast-to-coast to honor our fallen heroes.

They made their way through Amarillo as people lined up on the sides of Hope Road with their lawn chairs.

“It makes me feel good to be able to do this, to honor guys that I’ve know, guys that I don’t know. Just make sure people never forget who these people are that have sacrificed their lives for this country and hope their families enjoy seeing what we’re doing,” said Joseph Mooney, Executive Officer, Coast to Coast Foundation.