Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market is this Saturday, Oct. 23.

Center City of Amarillo said special attractions include:

Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 10 a.m.

An opportunity to meet Ruckus from the Sod Poodles.

An opportunity to meet Rough from the Wranglers hockey team.

The Ice Ranch will have a public skate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market will be at the Santa Fe Depot at 401 S. Grant St. in downtown Amarillo. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and admission and parking are free.

Local vendors will have fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, jams honey, salsa, and more.