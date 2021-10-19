Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market is this Saturday, Oct. 23.
Center City of Amarillo said special attractions include:
- Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 10 a.m.
- An opportunity to meet Ruckus from the Sod Poodles.
- An opportunity to meet Rough from the Wranglers hockey team.
- The Ice Ranch will have a public skate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Amarillo Community Market’s Harvest Market will be at the Santa Fe Depot at 401 S. Grant St. in downtown Amarillo. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and admission and parking are free.
Local vendors will have fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, jams honey, salsa, and more.