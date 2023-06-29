(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 29, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Looking for an entertaining event for the pooch for the Fourth of July? The Amarillo Community Market announced its “Patriotic Pet Parade” set for Saturday morning.
According to a news release, the event will take place in Center City, located at 1000 S. Polk St. at the Amarillo Community Market, with free registration at 9 a.m. Pets will then begin to line up at 9:30 a.m. for the parade.
In addition, the event will include regular community shopping with vendors from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. along with music on the CarpetTech stage and free admission and parking.
