AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Community Market are seeking food, and produce arts and crafts vendors for the upcoming Center City market.

According to an ACM press release, interested vendors can apply online on the Amarillo Community Market website which also includes the Vendors Handbook that contains market rules and procedures.

Officials said the market is will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday from June 10 to Sept. 9 located in the Amarillo Cultural District in downtown Amarillo.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted, or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers, and artists,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.