Amarillo Community Market sponsors Patriotic Pet Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During its sixth season of operation and after recently returning to its original home, the Amarillo Community Market is set to host a Patriotic Pet Parade over the July 4th weekend.
Set for 10 a.m. on July 3, the Market said the parade will begin on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion at 100 S. Polk Street with free parking and admission.
The market itself will open at 8 a.m. according to the Market’s announcement, and will close at 12:30 p.m. At 9 a.m., Sabrina Meck Perez is expected to lead a free Zumba class.
At 10 a.m., the Market said pets will line up with their owners for the Patriotic Pet Parade. Special prizes will be involved, including for:
- Most Patriotic
- Most Talented
- Waggiest Tail
- Best Smile
- Owner/Pet Look-A-Like
- Best Bark
- Best Puppy Eyes
Mayor Ginger Nelson is expected to be among guest judges for the event.
“Amarillo Community Market is in its sixth season. We are so happy to be back in our original location at 1000 S. Polk St. For this holiday weekend, we wanted to have something special because so many people bring their pets to Market,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.
“Our market is averaging 60 vendors each week. Vendors sell everything from jewelry to baked goods and from produce to eggs and honey. Everything comes from a 150-mile radius. We have several vendors who have turned their hobbies into businesses,” Duke said.
The Market also said Mike Fuller will take the stage for musical entertainment after the parade.
