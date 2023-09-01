AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Community Market announced that residents can celebrate Labor Day weekend from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 1000 S. Polk St.

According to a Center City press release, admission and parking will be free, guests will have the opportunity to purchase cookies, bread, freeze-dried candies, jerky, salsa, jewelry, pottery & home decor.

Officials said the event will also feature face paintings and a live performance by the Jengals at around 10 a.m. on the Carpet Tech Stage.