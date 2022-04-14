AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced on Thursday that applications are open for vendors through the end of the month.

According to a news release from Center City of Amarillo, the application process for vendors for the upcoming Amarillo Community Market season is set to close April 30.

The market, located at 1000 S. Polk Street, will run from June 11 through September 10 for the 2022 season and interested vendors can apply for a spot on the Amarillo Community Market website.