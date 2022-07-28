AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers announced that the upcoming Amarillo Community Market on Saturday will be highlighted with the opportunity to win free Sod Poodles tickets and an appearance by their official mascot, Ruckus.

Located at 1000 South Polk Street, the Amarillo Community Market is scheduled for every Saturday until Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m, according to Center City of Amarillo. Each weekly event features local vendors as well as entertainment, alongside free admission and parking.

Organizers said that the Sod Poodles will have a booth at the upcoming market event, where attendees can meet the mascot as well as enter a drawing for free game tickets. Further, on the Carpet Tech stage, Mila Rae will be providing music from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Products available from the local vendors, said organizers, include:

Fresh produce Corn Squash Zucchini Green beans Peaches Tomatoes

Baked goods

Flowers

Eggs

Jams

Honey

Salsa

Beef

Jewelry

Candles

Arts & crafts

More information about the Amarillo Community Market can be found here, as well as the opportunity to become a vendor or otherwise get involved.